No more excuses

Illustration by Gazein Khan

Malnutrition isn’t just a village problem anymore. It’s hidden in everyday habits, and modern life makes unhealthy eating the easy option. But before you change your diet, notice what’s quietly stealing nutrients from it.

Your phone is eating your appetite cues: You scroll while you eat, so your brain never really registers the meal. Instead of thinking, “I’m full,” it simply notices that the video ended. That’s why you finish a plate and still feel unsatisfied or can’t even remember what you ate.

Put the phone down while you eat. Your stomach’s signals are slower than your thumb.

Replacing meals with drinks: Fizzy drinks and energy drinks come in exciting flavours, but they offer little or no nutritional value.

Avoid them as much as you can because a quick burst of sugar or caffeine without real nutrients isn’t fuel; it’s borrowed energy that doesn’t last.

Instant noodles aren’t a food group! You probably love them not just for the taste but because eating them with chopsticks feels fun. They may fill your stomach, but replacing proper meals with instant noodles for days at a time leaves your body with very little nutritional reserve.

Skipping meals for photos? It’s rarely talked about, but some people skip meals before a party or photoshoot because they want to “look good”. The result is low energy, poor concentration and later binge eating.

Group food orders: One friend chooses the restaurant, everyone agrees, and you eat whatever is convenient for the group. Without realising it, you’ve outsourced your nutrition to peer pressure.

Upside-down sleep schedule: It’s not just because it’s the holidays. For many teenagers, this has become their normal routine. Breakfast at 1 pm and dinner at 1 am confuse your body’s natural hunger signals. You end up overeating late at night or skipping meals altogether. An irregular body clock doesn’t just affect sleep; it also disrupts digestion, appetite and the way your body regulates hunger.

Celebrations have become food events: Finished an exam? Pizza. Had a bad day? Ice cream. Watching a movie? Popcorn. Food has quietly become the reward for everything.

There’s nothing wrong with celebrating, but when every emotion is paired with food, it becomes easy to lose sight of what your body actually needs.

You’re not ‘too young’ to worry about nutrition!

Many teenagers believe healthy eating is something to think about when they’re older. But your bones, muscles, brain and hormones are doing some of their biggest jobs right now. The choices you make today are building the adult you’ll become tomorrow.

Published in Dawn, Young World, July 11th, 2026