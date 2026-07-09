From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Production cut

ABADAN: Production of Abadan refinery was cut by one million gallons on Saturday [July 8] as Britons continued closing down of the refinery. The cut brings daily production to 7,300,000 gallons — less than half of normal. One distillation unit was completely closed down and a further cut was expected in the next few days. According to a Cairo report the British troopship Empress of Australia cancelled plans to return to England … and was placed in a “state of readiness” to carry British troops to Iran in case the worsening situation there “requires military action”.

Military sources in Cairo said change in plans coincided with quickened tempo of British military preparations in the Suez Canal Zone. The troopship arrived ... on Friday from Cyprus. She originally left England with troop replacements for Mid-East and to repatriate some British troops and their families to England. Everyone disembarked … at Port Said on Saturday… .

Sources in Cairo said the British Guards Battalion at Tripoli of between 600 and 800 men had also been ordered to stand by for possible emergency action and may be transported to Iran by the Empress of Australia. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026