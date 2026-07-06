E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Sindh Building Control Authority shake-up amid corruption probe raises hopes for reform

Imran Ayub Published Updated
The Sindh Building Control Authority building. —APP/File
The Sindh Building Control Authority building. —APP/File
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KARACHI: A sweeping transfer of 72 officers by the top authorities of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) — an institution long plagued by allegations that no file moves without someone’s palms being greased — has sparked cautious optimism, intense speculation and renewed hopes that the unprecedented shake-up signals genuine reform, while also fueling fears that it could simply mark the arrival of a new “system.”

As a Karachiite, one knows exactly what “the system” means when it comes to the SBCA. From realtors to legislators and from the common man to journalists, “the system” is a term commonly used to describe the unofficial way the building watchdog operates. It goes beyond the rules and is driven by everyone, from junior employees of the authority to its top-ranking officers.

However, senior bureaucrat Dr Waseem Shamshad, the local government secretary, who was recently given the additional charge of Director General of the SBCA, issued transfer orders for a total of 72 officers, many of whom were overseeing key wings of the authority.

While confirming the move, the SBCA spokesman said that many of those transferred to key positions had been awaiting postings for quite some time. Although the DG did not respond despite repeated attempts to contact him, sources said the latest move has dealt a serious blow to the authority’s existing “system.”

Over 70 officers transferred, posted in sweeping reshuffle; ABAD welcomes move

They added that the institution, already known for corruption, had recently seen a rise in complaints.

Hasan Bakhshi, chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), the representative body of builders, also confirmed this, saying the situation had raised concerns among members of the construction industry in recent months.

“Working with the SBCA has become so challenging recently,” he said.

He added, “Among other impacts, it has raised the cost of doing business for builders. It’s too early to comment on the recent major reshuffle in the SBCA, but I hope things will improve for good.”

However, how long this arrangement will last remains a million-dollar question.

“The current DG of the SBCA is not expected to stay for long,” an SBCA source said. “He is holding the post on an additional charge while continuing to serve as Secretary of the Local Government Department. There is a strong possibility that a permanent DG will be appointed sooner or later. When the new DG takes charge, it is unclear whether these transfer orders will remain in place.”

The fresh reshuffle comes at a time when the SBCA is facing growing scrutiny over allegations of corruption and misconduct. Alongside mounting public complaints, accountability proceedings against some of its officers have further intensified questions about governance within the authority, lending added significance to the latest transfers.

In the latest development, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched an inquiry against senior SBCA official Ashfaq Hussain Khokhar over alleged corruption and possession of assets beyond known sources of income.

“The bureau has sought the officer’s complete service record from the SBCA, including details of departmental proceedings, inquiries and any disciplinary actions taken against him,” said the SBCA source.

“The officer was suspended along with other officials following the Lyari building collapse incident. Last year, an FIR was also registered against him at the Boat Basin police station over allegations of demolishing a protected heritage building without the required permission.”

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2026

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Pakistan

Imran Ayub is a Karachi-based reporter for Dawn with over 25 years of experience in the field. He reports on political parties, crime, telecom, and local government systems. He can be found on X at @MixPatti.

Imran Ayub

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