UHS council approves MS stroke intervention degree programme

LAHORE: The academic council of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved the country’s first MS Stroke Intervention (Level-IV) degree programme.

The approval was granted during the 43rd meeting of the academic council, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, at the university on Wednesday.

The MS Stroke Intervention (Level-IV) programme has been designed to develop a highly skilled workforce in interventional neuroradiology and endovascular stroke management to support the expanding network of comprehensive stroke centres being established across Punjab.

The programme aims to produce specialists trained in advanced catheter-based procedures for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other cerebrovascular disorders, helping strengthen the province’s capacity to deliver timely, life-saving stroke care and improve patient outcomes.

Addressing the members, the UHS VC said Punjab is rapidly expanding its stroke care. “The approval of the MS Stroke Intervention programme is a timely academic initiative that will ensure the availability of highly trained specialists required to operate comprehensive stroke centres and provide world-class, evidence-based stroke care to patients across the province,” he opined.

The council also approved the curricula for the newly introduced MS Stroke Intervention programme along with PhD programmes in nursing, public health, oral biology and medical education.

It further endorsed the revised semester-based curriculum of the Masters in Health Professions Education (MHPE) and approved the curriculum of the Certificate in Comprehensive Family Medicine Practice and Emergency Care (CCFP-EC), a six-month programme designed to strengthen the clinical and emergency response skills of general practitioners.

To expand research and academic opportunities, the council approved the launch of five new PhD programmes in nursing, public health, pharmacy, medical laboratory technology and oral biology. These programmes are aimed at producing highly qualified researchers and addressing the country’s growing healthcare and academic needs.

The council also approved the introduction of six new research-oriented certificate programmes covering research methodology, laboratory research skills, biostatistics, clinical epidemiology, evidence-based medicine, clinical trials management, grant writing, research communication, innovation, translational research, research ethics and bioethics. In addition, it approved the Certificate in Quality Management for Clinical Laboratories and Blood Banking to enhance professional capacity in laboratory medicine.

In another important decision, the academic council approved updated curricula for six postgraduate Level-II diploma programmes, including gynaecology & obstetrics, medical radiology, anaesthesiology, psychological medicine, ophthalmic medicine & surgery and child health, bringing them in line with contemporary national and international standards.

The council also endorsed amendments to the regulations governing MS, MD and MDS Level-III and Level-IV programmes to standardise continuous internal assessment and strengthen the exit examination system. It further approved a new requirement making participation in at least three national and one international conference or seminar mandatory for PhD scholars before the award of their doctoral degree.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026