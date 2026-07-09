Missing minor found dead at uncle’s house

TOBA TEK SINGH:The body of a three-year-old boy, who had gone missing earlier in the day, was found hidden under a blanket at his uncle’s house in Pirmahal on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Ali Hassan, son of Faisal and a resident of Chak 321-GB, disappeared around 9am, prompting his family and the police to launch a search.

Pirmahal Station House Officer Muzammil Hayat, along with a police team, conducted a search in the village. After nearly three hours, the child was found dead under a blanket on a bed in the house of his uncle, Zafar Zaman.

DPO Akhlullah Tarar visited the scene, met the family and assured them that justice would be served.

The DPO said he had directed the investigating officers to examine the case from all angles, collect evidence and establish the facts. The child’s body was shifted to the THQ Hospital, Pirmahal, for a post-mortem examination.

ABDUCTED: A14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Chak 311-JB in Gojra tehsil on Wednesday.

Complainant ‘B’ stated in an FIR registered under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code that his daughter ‘M’ was alone at home when four unidentified suspects allegedly entered the house and abducted her.

Police have launched an investigation.

MURDER CASE RESOLVED: Police claim to have solved the blind murder of a youth by arresting a woman who allegedly lured the victim into a honey trap on behalf of his rivals.

Police said the arrested woman, Seemab Bibi, befriended Usman, a resident of Chak 437-GB in Samundri tehsil, through WhatsApp. On May 20, she allegedly asked him to meet her at a designated place and then took him by rickshaw to Nisar Colony, where three armed accomplices were waiting.

According to police, as soon as Usman and the woman got out of the rickshaw, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire, killing Usman on the spot before fleeing with the woman.

Investigators later traced Seemab Bibi through her WhatsApp call records and arrested her. During interrogation, she allegedly confessed that she had been used to lure the victim into a honey trap so he could be murdered.

Police said the murder was linked to an old enmity. They added that the victim’s brother is an accused in the murder of two brothers who were shot dead outside the Samundri tehsil courts complex a few months ago.

Raids are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

CPO Tanveer Hussain Tanvir announced cash rewards for SHO Talish Abbas and his team for tracing the blind murder case.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026