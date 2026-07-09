Thieves steal Rs9.8m from bank ATM

GUJRAT: Thieves took away Rs9.8 million in cash from an offsite ATM (automated teller machine) of a bank in the Kharian Cantonment area.

According to the complaint lodged by branch manager Sultan Mahmood, thieves broke the cosmetic and safe door of the ATM installed in a commercial market in the wee hours of Sunday last and stole the cash.

Kharian Cantonment police have registered a case against under sections 380, 457 and 427 of Pakistan Penal Code and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026