Nishtar ex-MS asked to explain issuance of handwritten MLCs, autopsy reports

LAHORE: The Punjab government has sought an explanation from former medical superintendent of Nishtar Hospital Multan, Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan, for issuing 816 handwritten medico-legal certificates (MLCs) and 182 postmortem reports (PMRs) despite clear official directions to shift to a computerised system, a day after removing him from the post.

According to an explanation notice issued by the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department, the action was initiated after the Lahore High Court took serious notice of the continued issuance of handwritten MLCs and PMRs despite departmental instructions and standard operating procedures requiring their issuance through an online computerised system.

The department stated that a meeting chaired by the SH&ME secretary on July 6 reviewed the matter and found that while serving as MS, Dr Rao had failed to ensure implementation of directions issued by the department, the Lahore High Court and the Surgeon Medico-Legal Punjab regarding computerised issuance of medico-legal documents.

The notice alleged that during the last six months, Nishtar Hospital issued 816 handwritten MLCs and 182 handwritten PMRs in violation of departmental instructions.

He was removed after LHC notice over failure to implement online system

Dr Rao has been directed to submit his written explanation within seven days of receiving the notice. The department warned that failure to respond within the stipulated period would be construed as having no explanation to offer, paving the way for further action under the relevant rules.

The explanation notice was issued a day after the Punjab government removed Dr Rao from the post of medical superintendent.

On Monday, the SH&ME department appointed Principal Medical Officer Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan as acting MS of Nishtar Hospital for three months or until a regular appointment is made, and directed Dr Rao to report to the department with immediate effect. The transfer notification, however, did not specify any reason for his removal.

Health department sources had earlier told Dawn that the transfer followed complaints regarding the hospital’s administrative affairs, including alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and janitorial service contracts, as well as concerns over patient care and service delivery.

The sources claimed that repeated complaints about shortcomings in the hospital’s management had been received by the authorities, and that the matter came under scrutiny by senior SH&ME officials and the chief minister’s office before the decision to remove Dr Rao was taken.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026