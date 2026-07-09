Two of family killed, 10 injured as car hits loader rickshaw

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two members of a family were killed and 10 others injured critically in a head-on collision between a car and a loader rickshaw near Gutwala Underpass on Canal Road at Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy car coming to Faisalabad from Sahianwala hit a loader rickshaw carrying 12 members of a family. As a result, two family members identified as Sadiq Ali (65) and Ayan Boota (3) died on the spot.

Ten other members –Iftikharul Hassan (43), Shahzad Ahmad Bilal (22), Maqsoodan Bibi (38), Ishrat Bibi (35), Abdul Hadi (3), Umme Farwah (1), Usman Ali (5), Sugaran Bibi (35 ), Usman (6) and Inaya (2 ) -- sustained injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

People overpowered the three car rider boys who attempted to flee leaving their car on the road.

In another accident, a man was killed, while three others were injured in a rear-end collision between two trailers at Khanoana Bypass Chowk, Satiana Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy trailer hit from the rear another trailer parked at roadside. As a result its helper, Allah Ditta (40), who was changing a punctured tyre died on the spot while three others — Riaz (45), Umar (25) and Adeel (40) – suffered injuries. The injured people were rushed to hospital.

On Jhang Road near Rasheedabad stop, a bus hit a motorcycle injuring three riders. One of them, Gohar Ali (26), died instantly while two others – Zulfiqar Ali (58) and Abubakr (20) – were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

COP KILLED: A constable of the Special Protection Unit died when his rifle went off accidentally at the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, Jhang, on Wednesday.

According to a police report, Muhammad Irfan, of Bhakkar, was on duty at the power plant when his official rifle accidentally went off. He sustained severe injuries and died instantly.

His body was shifted to the Jhang DHQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026