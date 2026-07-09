E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Two of family killed, 10 injured as car hits loader rickshaw

Our Correspondent Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two members of a family were killed and 10 others injured critically in a head-on collision between a car and a loader rickshaw near Gutwala Underpass on Canal Road at Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy car coming to Faisalabad from Sahianwala hit a loader rickshaw carrying 12 members of a family. As a result, two family members identified as Sadiq Ali (65) and Ayan Boota (3) died on the spot.

Ten other members –Iftikharul Hassan (43), Shahzad Ahmad Bilal (22), Maqsoodan Bibi (38), Ishrat Bibi (35), Abdul Hadi (3), Umme Farwah (1), Usman Ali (5), Sugaran Bibi (35 ), Usman (6) and Inaya (2 ) -- sustained injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

People overpowered the three car rider boys who attempted to flee leaving their car on the road.

In another accident, a man was killed, while three others were injured in a rear-end collision between two trailers at Khanoana Bypass Chowk, Satiana Road.

According to Rescue 1122, a speedy trailer hit from the rear another trailer parked at roadside. As a result its helper, Allah Ditta (40), who was changing a punctured tyre died on the spot while three others — Riaz (45), Umar (25) and Adeel (40) – suffered injuries. The injured people were rushed to hospital.

On Jhang Road near Rasheedabad stop, a bus hit a motorcycle injuring three riders. One of them, Gohar Ali (26), died instantly while two others – Zulfiqar Ali (58) and Abubakr (20) – were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

COP KILLED: A constable of the Special Protection Unit died when his rifle went off accidentally at the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, Jhang, on Wednesday.

According to a police report, Muhammad Irfan, of Bhakkar, was on duty at the power plant when his official rifle accidentally went off. He sustained severe injuries and died instantly.

His body was shifted to the Jhang DHQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe