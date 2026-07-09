E-Paper | July 09, 2026

One killed, three injured in roof collapse

Our Correspondent Published Updated
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GUJRAT: A labourer was killed and three others were injured when the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Khawaspur locality of Lalamusa on Wednesday.

Rescue officials said the workers were busy in concrete pouring operation when the roof collapsed. As a result Shah Zaman (52) died on spot, while Adnan Ali (32), Rab Shah (26) and Zafar (25) were injured and shifted to Lalamusa trauma centre.

ACCIDENT: A youth was killed while another was injured in a collision between their motorbikes due to speeding in Bhaddar village along Kharian-Jalalpur Jattan road on Wednesday.

Reports said Shoaib Iqbal (25) of Chokar Khurd died on the spot due to a fatal head injury whereas Abdul Razzaq (15) of Bhaddar village was seriously injured and shifted to Kharian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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