Use of force not a solution for Balochistan’s issues, multi-party moot observes

• Opposition-led forum calls for political dialogue, end to enforced disappearances, formation of truth and reconciliation commission

• Political leaders seek removal of restrictions on trade, transportation and communication

ISLAMABAD: A multi-party conference organised by the PTI on Wednesday expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan and urged political dialogue, protection of human rights, and constitutional governance to restore peace in the province.

The conference, held under the chairmanship of Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal, demanded an end to enforced disappearances and alleged human rights violations and sought measures to address the socioeconomic challenges faced by Balochistan.

The declaration issued after the huddle maintained that decades-long grievances in the province required a political and constitutional response rather than a security-based approach.

Participants demanded that all missing persons be produced before courts and that investigations into allegations of human rights abuses be carried out in an impartial manner.

The declaration also called for the release of political prisoners, including former prime minister Imran Khan and other detained political leaders, arguing that political disputes should be resolved through democratic and legal means. It urged the government to create an environment conducive to political dialogue and national reconciliation.

Expressing opposition to military operations in Balochistan, participants said that the province’s challenges could not be resolved through the use of force. They advocated meaningful negotiations, involving political stakeholders, tribal leaders, and representatives of local communities. The declaration proposed a truth and reconciliation commission to investigate past grievances and promote long-term peace.

The multi-party moot demanded independent judicial probes into incidents involving civilian casualties and violence in Balochistan, while also urging the authorities to permit humanitarian organisations access to affected areas for assistance.

The conference also emphasised the need to improve economic conditions in the province by removing restrictions on trade, transportation, and communication. They also opposed any measures that, according to the declaration, could alter the province’s demographic composition.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser, who attended the conference, claimed that almost 90 per cent of the lawmakers in Balochistan were not the “true representatives” of the masses. He said local body elections should be held in the province for grassroots decision-making.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI Balochistan President Dawood Shah Kakar, Awaam Pakistan Party head Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, representatives of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Jamaat-i-Islami, the National Democratic Movement (NDM), as well as lawyers, academics, civil society members, and political activists, attended the conference.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026