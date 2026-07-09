Balochistan opposition sounds alarm over spiralling violence

• Condemns deadly Hanna Urak, Ziarat attacks on civilians; backs protesters, urges dialogue instead of use of force

• Says govt has failed to protect lives and restore order; calls for urgent federal-provincial plan to restore peace

QUETTA: Opposition parties in Balochistan condemned atta­cks in Hanna Urak and Ziarat on Wednesday, expressing concern over the provincial government’s failure to manage the deteriorating law and order situation.

In a meeting presided over by opposition leader Mir Younis Aziz Zehri at the Balochistan Assembly, parliamentary leaders and lawmakers declared the targeting of innocent citizens unacceptable. They characterised the violence as a direct attack on the province’s peace, social harmony and stability.

During the meeting, participants offered prayers for the departed souls of those who lost their lives in the recent violence. They expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

A late-evening communiqué issued by the participants warned that the security situation is deteriorating daily and has reached an “extremely alarming level”.

The opposition noted there is hardly any district or highway in the province where people feel completely safe from threats to their lives and property.

Routine closures of national highways, road blockades at various locations, prolonged inconvenience to travellers, transport disruptions and the torching of cargo vehicles have become increasingly common.

The communiqué stated that these conditions are severely affecting Balochistan’s trade, economy, interprovincial transportation and employment. Traders, transporters, labourers, farmers, students and salaried employees are facing serious hardships as an atmosphere of fear disrupts daily life.

The opposition leader accused the government of completely failing its constitutional duty to protect the public.

Apart from the Red Zone, the government’s writ is not visible in most parts of the province, leaving the public feeling helpless and abandoned, the leaders said in the statement.

Lawmakers demanded impartial and transparent investigations into the rising incidents of violence, strict legal action against those responsible, and immediate measures to ensure highways are made safe under all circumstances.

The participants also reviewed the ongoing protest sit-ins in Hanna Urak and Ziarat, expressing full support for the protesters’ demands. They called on the government to immediately accept the legitimate demands of the affected families and ensure they receive justice.

The opposition parties stated the government must resolve the issues through dialogue and a serious political strategy rather than the use of force.

The meeting urged both the federal and provincial governments to formulate a comprehensive and effective strategy on an emergency basis to restore peace and stability in Balochistan.

The opposition demanded practical measures to prevent future terrorist incidents and ensure complete security for the public and transporters on national highways.

The meeting concluded with a pledge that the opposition would not remain silent on the problems facing the province.

Lawmakers vowed to continue raising an effective voice, both inside and outside the assembly, on every democratic and constitutional forum to ensure the protection of lives, property and constitutional rights for the people of Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026