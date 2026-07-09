Five arrested over murder of restaurant owner in Quetta

DIG Imran Shoukat

QUETTA: Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a local businessman.

Speaking at a press conference, Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police Imran Shoukat said Mohammad Hashim Noorzai, the owner of a restaurant, was killed on June 27 on the Quetta-Chaman Highway near Baleli by unidentified attackers while returning home.

The DIG said the prime suspect, Hikmatullah Noorzai, had confessed to planning the killing with his brother, Saadullah Noorzai, over a business dispute involving around Rs160 million. He added that Saadullah remained at large, while police teams were conducting raids to arrest him.

According to investigators, Hikmatullah, accompanied by his alleged accomplices, Jan Muhammad Noorzai and Amanullah Noorzai, pursued the victim in a black Toyota Revo registered in his brother’s name. At an opportune moment, they intercepted Hashim’s vehicle and opened fire.

Quetta DIG claims ‘dispute involving Rs160m’ behind the killing

DIG Shoukat said the case was handed over to the Serious Crime Investigation Wing (SCIW) because of its sensitivity.

The SCIW formed three specialised teams from the Homicide Unit and Analysis Wing, employing modern forensic and technical methods.

CCTV footage, digital forensics and technical evidence helped investigators trace the suspects’ movements.

Two men, Mir Khan and Dilawar Khan, were arrested for allegedly conducting reconnaissance of the victim’s home and monitoring his daily routine. Their information led to the capture of Hikmatullah, who, according to the DIG, confessed to the crime.

‘Murder weapon recovered’

Among those detained are two men accused of conducting surveillance of the victim. Police also recovered the alleged murder weapon during the investigation.

Jan Muhammad and Amanullah were arrested while “attempting to flee in a white Toyota Alto”.

Police also recovered a cache of weapons, including a Kalashnikov, an LMG with ammunition and four rifles, which the suspects were “attempting to smuggle out of the city”.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026