Board of Peace plans pilot ‘humanitarian zone’ in Gaza’s south

JERUSALEM: US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace is planning a pilot “humanitarian zone” in southern Gaza which would aim to accommodate tens of thousands of vetted Palestinian civilians, a board official said.

The official said the zone could act as a “starting point” for the Palestinian technocratic committee meant to assume day-to-day governance during Gaza’s transitional phase under Trump’s 20-point plan.

The pilot zone, which the board is eying for Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, would be secured by multinational troops from the International Stabilisation Force (ISF), a fledgling body which operates under the Board of Peace.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), the group of Palestinian technocrats established by the board, would carry out screening and access control, supported by the ISF.

Movement in and out “will remain free for all unarmed civilians”, the board official said.

Diplomats and NGOs oppose idea, say it’s incompatible with international law

The concept of closed humanitarian zones, which has been discussed in various forms for several months, has raised serious reservations, with diplomats and NGO officials working in Gaza saying that such a mechanism seems to be incompatible with international humanitarian law.

Efforts to advance the US-backed ceasefire plan for Gaza have been stalled for months, with the NCAG stuck in Cairo and yet to enter the territory.

Since the truce between Israel and Hamas came into effect last October, Israeli forces have expanded their presence in Gaza, controlling more than 60 per cent of the territory.

“There’s one pilot project we’re looking at particularly, that maybe you can get the NCAG a starting point, you can enable tens of thousands to come if they wish voluntarily to this area, and you start giving them a space where they exercise effective governance and they’re the administration,” the board official said.

No entry for militants

The board was “looking at Rafah” as a location for the project, but remained vague on its exact positioning, he said, adding that no building work had begun.

Rafah was effectively razed by fighting and Israeli bombing following the Oct 2023 raids and the area is now largely under Israeli military control.

The ISF would act as a “kind of buffer” separating the Palestinians from the Israeli military, the official said.

“A screening mechanism will ensure that armed individuals and militants cannot enter these safe humanitarian zones,” he added.

“This function will not be performed by the IDF (Israeli military), which will have no contact with the civilian population and no role in separating these areas from the rest of Gaza.”

When asked about the project, the Israeli military said: “The matter is known and is currently under review.”

The Board of Peace was formally established earlier this year as part of the US-backed ceasefire plan for Gaza endorsed by the UN Security Council.

It aims to facilitate a transition away from Hamas rule while supporting the restoration of civilian administration and basic services.

Hamas announced on Monday the dissolution of the body that has governed since 2007, clearing the way for the technocratic committee.

‘Facade of progress’

Under the terms of the Trump plan, the ISF is to deploy in Gaza to ensure security as the Israeli military withdraws.

The Board of Peace official said four countries were “really engaged” with the ISF, namely Morocco, Kosovo, Albania, and Kazakhstan.

He said an ISF support site near Kerem Shalom, on the Israeli side of the Gaza border, was “close to complete”.

Diplomats and NGO officials working in Gaza say that grouping civilians into demarcated areas subject to access controls could amount to forced displacement of the population, restrict Palestinians’ freedom of movement and undermine the principle of impartiality.

Muhammad Shehada, a visiting fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations, said he feared such a plan would “accommodate a minuscule symbolic amount of Palestinians” in temporary structures to give “a facade of progress” in parts of Gaza.

He argued the plan could give the Israeli military greater freedom to operate elsewhere in the territory and risked turning the NCAG into an administration governing fragmented territory.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026