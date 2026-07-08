UN chief 'alarmed' over renewed military confrontations between US, Iran

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticised the renewed tensions between Iran and the US after an exchange of military rows, which prompted President Donald Trump to declare the ceasefire with Tehran “over”, Anadolu reports

“The secretary-general is alarmed by the renewed military confrontations in the Gulf. The incidents that we have seen over the last 24 hours risk derailing the diplomatic progress achieved between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric says during a news conference.

He warns that “a return to full-scale hostilities would have catastrophic consequences for the people of the region and for international peace and security and for the global community, global economy as a whole.

“The secretary-general calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any further escalatory action, and take immediate steps to de-escalate,” Dujarric adds, noting that Guterres “recalls the obligations of all parties to fully comply with international law, including the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and respect for navigational rights and freedoms”.