Iran threatens to completely close Hormuz strait in response to renewed attacks

Iran has threatened to completely close the Strait of Hormuz in case of renewed attacks against its territory amid rising escalation with the United States, Anadolu reports.

“The Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed to all maritime traffic” following any strike against Iran, an informed security source tells Press TV.

The source adds that Iran will also strike “enemy targets at a ratio of at least two to one, meaning that for every Iranian target hit, at least two enemy targets will be struck in return.”