E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Lebanon to attend Rome talks only if Israel withdraws from 2 'pilot' zones: diplomatic source

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Lebanon demands Israel’s withdrawal from two “pilot zones” in the south before participating in the next round of direct negotiations in Rome next week, a diplomatic source familiar with the talks tells AFP.

“Lebanon is stipulating Israel’s withdrawal from two pilot zones in order to participate in the round of negotiations,” the source said.

The Lebanese diplomatic source said the US State Department told the negotiating delegations that “reaching a framework agreement is the end of one phase and the beginning of a new one”.

The next round — aiming for a permanent agreement — required the negotiators to be close to their countries “for consultation”.

The source added that Israel was quick to accept Rome as the location for talks as an opportunity to “reduce the pressure” imposed on it by Washington during negotiations to reach the ceasefire and framework agreement.

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