Iran must speak to Trump ‘in his own language’, deputy foreign minister says

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says US President Donald Trump’s latest remarks on Iran reflect the failure of Washington’s policy toward Tehran, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, Gharibabadi said Trump’s comments, including threats of further attacks, were “not a sign of strength, but rather an admission of the failure of a policy built on brute force, sanctions, and threats for years”.

He added that Iran must respond to Trump in “his own language … apparently, he understands the language of force better.”