US violated Islamabad MoU through 'unilateral actions' and 'aggressive attacks' against Iran: Baqaei

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says that the United States has violated the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’s (MoU) structure through its “unilateral actions” and “aggressive attacks” against Iran.

In a social media post on X, Baqaei said, “The memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, from its very first step, was not established on the basis of trust, but rather on the clear mechanism of ‘commitment for commitment’; because there was no sign of good faith in the opposing side’s behaviour.”

“Now, the United States, despite the explicit provision of the fifth clause of this memorandum—which emphasises the Islamic Republic of Iran’s responsibility in determining arrangements for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz—has challenged this clause and, in practice, violated the agreement’s structure through its unilateral actions and also aggressive attacks against Iran.”

He stated that Iran would “steadfastly” pursue the protection of its national interests and the exercise of its sovereignty.