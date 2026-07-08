Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again

US President Donald Trump says he does not think a full-fledged conflict with Iran will erupt in the wake of military strikes from both sides, Reuters reports.

“I don’t think it’s going to start again. I think it’s going to go very quickly. They hit a couple of ships, and so we hit them much harder,” Trump tells reporters in Ankara after a Nato summit.

“Anything that happens is going to be over very quickly … and will only make it safer, including for oil,” he adds.

The US president also reiterated his previous comments that he is a target of Tehran.

“I’m number one on the kill list for Iran,” Trump says.