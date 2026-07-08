Pakistan urges US, Iran to uphold commitments of Islamabad MoU and exercise restraint

Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the escalation in tensions in the Middle East and called on the US and Iran to exercise restraint, noting, “A renewed conflict is in no one’s interest.

“Pakistan calls on all parties to exercise restraint and refrain from any actions that may further undermine regional peace and stability. There is no alternative to continued engagement, dialogue and diplomacy to achieve shared goal of peace in the region,” the Foreign Office (FO) says in a statement.

“Pakistan urges all sides to uphold their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which remains an enduring foundation for understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the region and beyond.”

The FO adds that Islamabad remains ready to continue playing its role as a mediator between Washington and Tehran.