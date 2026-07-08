Trump unsure about making deal with Iran, would rather 'just finish the job'

US President Donald Trump says that while the current Iranian leadership is “rational”, he does not want to make a deal with them and would rather “just finish the job”.

Trump is responding to a question asking why he would label the Iranians “scum and sick people” after previously calling them “smart people”.

“When you say rational, I think they’re more rational than level one and level two,” he says, referring to Iranian leaders killed over the course of the war by Israel and the US.

“This is level three, I think they are more rational, but based on their actions over the last week or two, they’re not doing a service to the people, and I think more than anything else, since I got to know them and I’m not sure I want to make qa deal with them,” he adds.

“We can play games but I’m not sure I want to make a deal. I’d just finish the job.”