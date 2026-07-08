E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Trump unsure about making deal with Iran, would rather 'just finish the job'

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump says that while the current Iranian leadership is “rational”, he does not want to make a deal with them and would rather “just finish the job”.

Trump is responding to a question asking why he would label the Iranians “scum and sick people” after previously calling them “smart people”.

“When you say rational, I think they’re more rational than level one and level two,” he says, referring to Iranian leaders killed over the course of the war by Israel and the US.

“This is level three, I think they are more rational, but based on their actions over the last week or two, they’re not doing a service to the people, and I think more than anything else, since I got to know them and I’m not sure I want to make qa deal with them,” he adds.

“We can play games but I’m not sure I want to make a deal. I’d just finish the job.”

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe