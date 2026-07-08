US ‘adventurism will be met with immediate response’: senior Iranian official

Senior advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Akbar Velayati, has blamed the US for the resumption of hostilities in the Gulf region, Al Jazeera reports.

Velayati has written on X that Trump’s “verbal admission” of cancelling the US-Iran memorandum of understanding had once again “driven the region towards fire”.

“We had previously warned that the region is not a place for the political gambling of small countries, and we have repeatedly proven that adventures are met with an immediate response”, he writes.

The advisor further states that Iran has “its finger on the trigger” and will not remain “silent against humiliation and adventurism”.