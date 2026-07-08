E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Foreigners' abduction, sexual assault case: 4 suspects' physical remand extended by 5 days

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published Updated
Undated image shows a person in handcuffs.— AFP/File
Undated image shows a person in handcuffs.— AFP/File
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LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday granted police custody of four suspects, including the relative of a senior political figure, for another five days in the alleged abduction and rape case involving two foreign women.

The suspects were produced before the magistrate at the Cantonment Courts following the expiry of the five-day physical remand granted earlier.

During the hearing, the prosecution sought an extension of the remand, informing the court that the suspects’ DNA and fingerprint tests had been conducted.

A prosecutor told the court that the police still needed to recover the vehicle allegedly used in the crime, along with a laptop, cash and weapons believed to be linked to the case.

Advocate Salman Shahid, the counsel for two of the suspects, opposed the request for further physical remand, arguing that his clients had no connection with the alleged offences.

The counsel stated that, according to the police’s own version, the matter was not one of rape or abduction but was related to a cryptocurrency dispute.

He said the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The lawyer further argued that one of his clients worked as a security guard and had no connection with cryptocurrency. At the same time, the other was employed in Islamabad and also had no role in the matter.

He alleged that the suspects had been implicated due to media coverage of the case. He claimed that his clients were being subjected to a “media trial.”

The counsel also questioned the status of another suspect, identified as “Boss”, asking whether he had been produced before any court despite his arrest.

He argued that even if the suspects were eventually acquitted, the damage caused to their reputations by extensive media coverage would be irreversible.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the magistrate extended the physical remand of all four suspects for five more days till July 13.

Last week, the police had booked five suspects over alleged abduction and sexual assault after two foreign women were rescued. Four of the suspects, including a close relative of a senior political personality, were arrested and later sent on a five-day physical remand.

On Sunday, police officials investigating the case told Dawn that all eight suspects nominated over the alleged abduction and sexual assault of the two women, including two high-profile individuals, had been arrested.

On Monday, the remaining three suspects were sent on a five-day physical remand. Meanwhile, the two foreign nationals departed Pakistan on July 3 following their recovery.

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Pakistan

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh is a Lahore-based correspondent for Dawn with over two decades of experience covering legal affairs and judicial developments. He can be found on X at @wajihsheikh.

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh

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