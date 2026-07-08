E-Paper | July 08, 2026

SECURITY ISSUES

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SECURITY ISSUES: A Sindh minister recently claimed that the security situation in Karachi is better than that in New York. Yet, a tragic incident took place at the Rangers compound within days. Why are the leaders in Sindh bent on comparing Karachi with Paris and New York? It is only true in the sense that Karachi hosts an influx of people from all over the country, like other megacities in Europe and America. Otherwise, such comparisons are an overstatement. Following the incident, condolence messages have poured in from all quarters along with promises to take due action against the culprits. However, we do need to know where the lapse occurred.

Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi

CLIMATE CALL: Pakistan’s naturally blessed landscape is threatened by climate change. Over the years, Pakistan has faced floods, droughts, heatwaves and forest fires. This is despite the fact that Pakistan contributes less than one per cent to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Furthermore, according to United Nations estimates, Pakistan’s population is expected to exceed 380 million by 2050, intensifying environmental challenges and posing a threat to the country’s social stability and economic progress. As John F. Kennedy said, the time to “repair the roof is when the sun is shining”. We should take calculated measures now without delay.

Mumtaz Ali Narejo
Gambat

PERSISTENT INFLATION: Recent conflicts have engulfed the whole world, including Pakistan. Oil prices have reached unprecedented levels, triggering a wave of inflation across the country. As a result, daily household commodities have witnessed an instant hike in prices, burdening ordinary citizens. In this difficult situation, government policies have offered little or no relief to the people, and the measures introduced have been largely symbolic. Furthermore, the imposition of new taxes has continued, further weakening people’s ability to buy essential items and daily necessities.

Malik Nouman Haider Hami
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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