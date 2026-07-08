E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Two brothers killed in ‘encounter’ after murdering father

Bureau Report Published Updated
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PESHAWAR: A man was allegedly murdered by his three sons, two of whom were subsequently killed in an exchange of fire with the police in the Jangal Korona area of Nowshera district on Tuesday.

The Pabbi police station registered an FIR on the complaint of a resident, Mohammad Arif.

The complainant told the police that he was in a market when he received information that his brother, Mohammad Tahir, had been killed by his sons – Huzaifa, Talha and Haris – over a family dispute.

A police official said that SHO Sartaj Khan, along with a contingent, raided the place of occurrence, where the alleged killers opened fire at them so as to avoid arrest.

He said that the firing resulted in injuries to a constable, Haleem, who was taken to the hospital.

The official said that two of the suspects – Huzaifa and Talha – were also found in an injured condition and were shifted to the hospital, but they succumbed to their injuries.

The police said that they were searching for the third suspect, Haris, who allegedly escaped during the exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, two persons, including a woman, were killed when they were hit by a train in Nowshera district.

One of the deceased was identified as Mohammad Suleman, a resident of Karachi. He was hit near the Hakeemabad area when he was roaming on a railway track while reportedly wearing air-buds, due to which he couldn’t hear the train coming from behind.

Similarly, an unidentified woman was killed on a railway track in Akora Khattak. She did not have any identification document.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Nowshera.

The railway police registered FIRs for both incidents.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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