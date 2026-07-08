One killed, four injured in Bannu quadcopter attack

BANNU: One person was killed, and four others were injured in a quadcopter strike in the Bakakhel area of Bannu district, the police said on Tuesday.

District police officer Mohammad Furqan Bilal said terrorists dropped an explosive device from a quadcopter within the jurisdiction of Bakakhel police station. As a result, he said one person was killed on the spot, and four others sustained injuries, including a teenager. The injured were immediately taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, he added.

Assistant commissioner Sajjad Hussain and former provincial minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan visited the hospital to enquire about the injured.

The DPO stated that the deployment of anti-drone guns and enhanced security measures at police stations, checkpoints, and other sensitive locations had recently foiled several quadcopter attacks targeting police and security forces.

DPO Bilal said that following these failed attempts, terrorists had allegedly redirected their attacks toward unarmed civilians in an apparent effort to spread fear and panic among the residents.

On Sunday, three girls were killed, and four other members of the same family were injured in a suspected quadcopter attack in Lower South Waziristan district.

In a separate incident, a bridge on the CPEC Circular Road in the Saidgi area of Bakakhel was blown up, disrupting traffic, according to local sources.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026