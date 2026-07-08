E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Political parties unite against imposition of taxes in Malakand

A Correspondent Published Updated
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LOWER DIR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl on Tuesday organised multi-parties’ conferences in various tehsils of Lower and Upper Dir, against imposition of taxes in Malakand division.

The Timergara MPC was addressed by JUI-F district chief Sirajuddin, Maulana Nabi Shah, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Malik Nauman Khan, Timergara Traders Association president Haji Anwaruddin, and representatives of political parties, traders’ bodies and chambers of commerce.

A similar conference was held at the Chakdara Press Club under the auspices of JUI-F Adenzai chapter. Speakers included Pakistan People’s Party leader Naeem Khan, Chakdara Traders Association president Khwaja Faizul Ghafoor and Jamaat-i-Islami Adenzai emir Dr Bashir Ahmad.

Another multi-parties conference was organised by JUI-F Talash chapter, where political leaders, trade union representatives and social activists expressed strong opposition to the proposed taxes.

Among those who addressed the gathering were former provincial finance minister Muzaffar Said advocate, JI tehsil emir Maulana Javed Iqbal, Talash Jirga president Dr Noor Mohammad, PPP tehsil president Malik Barkat Khan, PTI leader Mohammad Israr Khan and former tehsil nazim Riaz Mohammad advocate.

The speakers also criticised the state of infrastructure and public services in the region, claiming that roads were in poor condition while adequate health, education and employment opportunities were lacking. They said thousands of educated young people were compelled to seek work in Gulf countries due to unemployment.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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