E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Security of Afghans’ holding centre tightened in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar Published Updated
Afghan refugees rest at a makeshift camp upon their arrival from Pakistan, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on November 2, 2023. — AFP/File
Afghan refugees rest at a makeshift camp upon their arrival from Pakistan, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province on November 2, 2023. — AFP/File
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RAWALPINDI: Special security measures have been put in place at the Afghan holding center 72 hours prior to the government’s deadline of July 10 for apprehending Afghans residing in Pakistan without a valid visa.

According to police sources, the security of the Afghan holding centre located in Dhoke Syedan was reviewed and 55 police personnel were deployed in three shifts.

A fresh security plan has been chalked out by the police to ensure the security of Afghan holding center established at government associate college for boys in Dhoke Syedan.

Besides, the police, Elite Force commandos have also been deployed at the holding center.

As part of the security plan, barbed wire has been erected around the holding center, CCTV cameras and search lights installed to keep watch on the movements of individuals there. Presence of an ambulance, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 team were also made available to handle any emergency. Woman police have also been deployed at the holding centre to facilitate female illegal Afghan nationals.

The police have been deployed at the holding center in three shifts – first from 8am to 4pm. The second shift will start from 4pm to midnight while the third shift will replace them at 12 o’clock to 8am.

The police have been deployed at the main gate, main entrance, academic block, rear side of the block. A verification desk has also been established to collect the whereabouts of illegal Afghan nationals brought by the police.

At the verification desk, the mobile phones of Afghan nationals brought by the police will be confiscated and will be returned when they will be deported back to their home country.

Food is being served to Afghans languishing in the holding center, Nadra staff, district administration representative and medical staff are also present at the holding centre.

According to sources, as many as 6,813 Afghan nationals have been brought to the holding centre, while 6,763 were deported back to their country.

Likewise, of the 6,813 were released after verification. At present, 48 Afghan nationals, including 27 male, 10 female and 11 children were housed in the holding center, while five Afghan nationals were brought to the holding center from Gujarat on Tuesday, sources said.

The federal government had already directed the provincial governments, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK government and Commissioner Islamabad to expedite the repatriation/deportation of Afghan nationals including visa overstay cases and to ensure strict implementation of the illegal foreigners’ repatriation plan.

The government has set a deadline of July 10th, and directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure implementation of orders. After the deadline, if any illegal Afghan national was found staying back in the country, he should be rounded up immediately.

The authorities concerned have also sought daily reports from the law enforcement agencies indicating the number of Afghan nationals found without valid visas, and action taken against them and their present status commencing July 11.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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