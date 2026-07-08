Martyred PAF officer laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: The martyred Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officer Group Captain Asim Tariq was laid to rest here on Tuesday with full military honours. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and other senior officers, airmen and a large gathering of civil community attended the funeral prayers.

After attending the funeral, the air chief paid rich tributes to Group Captain Asim Tariq Shaheed.

He said he was martyred while protecting an innocent citizen.

Mr Sidhu stated that the sacrifice epitomizes the finest traditions of the Pakistan Air Force and the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

He said that by laying down his life while protecting an innocent citizen, the martyred officer demonstrated that the men and women of the Pakistan Air Force remain steadfast in their commitment not only to safeguarding the nation’s frontiers, but also to protecting the lives, dignity and honour of their fellow countrymen.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026