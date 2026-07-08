E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Govt to train 10,000 youth in cutting-edge agri technologies, says PM’s aide

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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RAWALPINDI: The government plans to train up to 10,000 youth in advanced agricultural technologies, Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday.

He was speaking as chief guest at the launch of the ‘Climate Resilient Peanut Value Chain Development for Rural Enterprise and Economic Graduation Project’, marked by a partnership agreement between the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund and Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

Funded by PPAF, the three-year project will be implemented with technical assistance from Arid University. It will initially be rolled out in peanut-growing areas of Gujar Khan in Rawalpindi district and Fateh Jang in Attock district.

The project aims to promote climate-smart agriculture, improve productivity, strengthen value addition, create rural enterprises, generate employment and increase farmers’ incomes through research, innovation, entrepreneurship and market linkages. Addressing the ceremony, Mr Khan said the government was investing heavily in education, technical skills, innovation and agricultural research to build a knowledge-based economy.

He said universities must move beyond conventional degrees by integrating technical qualifications, professional certifications and industry-relevant skills so graduates remain competitive in global markets.

Highlighting reforms in technical education, the PMYP chairman said the government, in collaboration with NAVTTC and leading Chinese institutions, had introduced 21 modern technical trades aligned with international industry requirements.

He added that nearly 50 Pakistani universities were being linked with Chinese universities for research collaboration and technology transfer. A leading Chinese agricultural university will also partner with PMAS-AAUR to establish state-of-the-art research facilities.

Referring to the success of Pakistan’s olive industry, Mr Khan said similar interventions in the peanut sector could improve farmers’ incomes, promote agribusiness and expand export potential.

Speaking at the event, PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Barech said the agreement marks the start of a strategic partnership to transform Pakistan’s rural economy.

He said the peanut project was jointly designed after consultations with scientists, farmers, processors and market experts to develop Pakistan’s first integrated climate-resilient peanut value chain model.

Over three years, the project will train around 2,000 farmers, MSMEs and primary producers, modernise the university’s peanut processing facility into a demonstration and value-addition centre, establish a certified seed system producing 8 to 12 tonnes of quality seed increase productivity from around 400kg per acre to nearly 600kg per acre, support up to 40 MSMEs, including women-led enterprises, with at least 40 per cent participation of women and youth, incubate two youth-led agribusiness startups and strengthen branding, packaging, access to finance and market linkages

Mr Barech said PPAF, since 1997, has reached 150 districts through 164 partner organisations. Its work includes mobilising 2.67 million households, creating 2.9 million jobs, disbursing 3.67 million interest-free loans, and providing skills training to 1.19 million people.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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