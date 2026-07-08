E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Suspect killed, police officer wounded during ‘encounter’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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RAWALPINDI: One of the police officials was shot and injured while a suspected robber was killed, and his accomplice managed to escape during an encounter while firing gunshots. According to a police spokesman, the encounter took place when a police party set out to arrest a suspected robber wanted by police in a robbery case of Civil Lines police. As the police conducted a raid, the suspect opened fire on the police, resulting in injuries to ASI Muhammad Hafeez, who sustained bullet injuries on his head and leg.

Later, a police spokesman said that the robbers opened fire on a police party in the Civil Lines area, which resulted in injuries to ASI Hafeez, while one robber was killed and his accomplice escaped while firing.

The police identified the deceased suspect as Taimur. The suspect was a ‘declared person in terrorism, robbery, vehicle theft, attempted murder’, and other cases, according to police.

The dead suspect had ‘snatched a mobile phone and money from a courier company official’ at gunpoint today, the spokesman said.

The Civil Lines police took immediate action and tried to trace and arrest the absconding accused after the incident. When the robber and his accomplice opened fire on the police party, CPO DIG Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera visited the scene of the incident and also visited the injured ASI in the hospital.

The CPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera directed his officers to provide the best treatment to the injured ASI.

Meanwhile, an under-trial prisoner in Adiala jail died on Tuesday after his health deteriorated.

Tauseef Jan, undertrail prison booked by Mandra police in a drug-related case, was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital after his health deteriorated. He died while being treated in the hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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