E-Paper | July 08, 2026

PML-N leader calls for dialogue to resolve AJK standoff

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: PML-N central leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said dialogue is the only solution to any issue, advising the Azad Kashmir Action Committee to come to the table.

“A few people destroyed the peace of Kashmir in the name of protest, but despite all atrocities, as a political activist, I am in favour of talks. The only solution to the current crisis in Azad Kashmir is dialogue, but this does not mean that cities should be closed on the offer of talks,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing an election gathering held at Haji House, Dhoke Ratta. The ceremony was also addressed by Senator Nasir Butt, MNAs Malik Abrar and Tahira Aurangzeb, election candidates Yasin Kon, Raja Mohammad Siddique and others.

Mr Rafique said the large participation of people in the gathering in the scorching heat was commendable. “This is the stronghold of Kashmiris. We are Kashmiris who are in a state of shock, but some people refuse to accept us as Kashmiris,” he said.

He said many Kashmiris came to Pakistan with the formation the country and some migrated later but all are Kashmiris and they had the right to vote. He said the seats of Kashmiris in Pakistan cannot be reduced.

”I will say that the problems should be solved through talks, but the offer of sitting and talking does not mean that the cities should be closed,” he said.

He said that PML-N is a popular party in Kashmir. Another party is also present in the political arena but they are not popular. He said that the army had made sacrifices to protect the borders and Kashmir. He said that the nation stood with its armed forces. “People will come out in large numbers on July 27 because Kashmiris love Pakistan,” he said.

Other speakers said that Kashmiris living in Pakistan vote twice and form two governments of the PML-N. They said Rawalpindi is the fortress of Nawaz Sharif and the election will prove it.

For Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections scheduled to be held on July 27, the PML-N has launched its campaign in Rawalpindi for the seats of refugees.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, there are two seats. The voters are in ward numbers 1 to 14 within the limits of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) as they existed in 1985 and Rawalpindi Cantonment wards numbers 1 to 10 for Kashmir Valley-4 seat; Rawalpindi district outside the limits of RMC, Islamabad Capital Territory and Attock district will cast their ballots for the Kashmir Valley-5 seat.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe