PML-N leader calls for dialogue to resolve AJK standoff

RAWALPINDI: PML-N central leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said dialogue is the only solution to any issue, advising the Azad Kashmir Action Committee to come to the table.

“A few people destroyed the peace of Kashmir in the name of protest, but despite all atrocities, as a political activist, I am in favour of talks. The only solution to the current crisis in Azad Kashmir is dialogue, but this does not mean that cities should be closed on the offer of talks,” he said.

He expressed these views while addressing an election gathering held at Haji House, Dhoke Ratta. The ceremony was also addressed by Senator Nasir Butt, MNAs Malik Abrar and Tahira Aurangzeb, election candidates Yasin Kon, Raja Mohammad Siddique and others.

Mr Rafique said the large participation of people in the gathering in the scorching heat was commendable. “This is the stronghold of Kashmiris. We are Kashmiris who are in a state of shock, but some people refuse to accept us as Kashmiris,” he said.

He said many Kashmiris came to Pakistan with the formation the country and some migrated later but all are Kashmiris and they had the right to vote. He said the seats of Kashmiris in Pakistan cannot be reduced.

”I will say that the problems should be solved through talks, but the offer of sitting and talking does not mean that the cities should be closed,” he said.

He said that PML-N is a popular party in Kashmir. Another party is also present in the political arena but they are not popular. He said that the army had made sacrifices to protect the borders and Kashmir. He said that the nation stood with its armed forces. “People will come out in large numbers on July 27 because Kashmiris love Pakistan,” he said.

Other speakers said that Kashmiris living in Pakistan vote twice and form two governments of the PML-N. They said Rawalpindi is the fortress of Nawaz Sharif and the election will prove it.

For Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections scheduled to be held on July 27, the PML-N has launched its campaign in Rawalpindi for the seats of refugees.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, there are two seats. The voters are in ward numbers 1 to 14 within the limits of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) as they existed in 1985 and Rawalpindi Cantonment wards numbers 1 to 10 for Kashmir Valley-4 seat; Rawalpindi district outside the limits of RMC, Islamabad Capital Territory and Attock district will cast their ballots for the Kashmir Valley-5 seat.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026