Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of at least nine policemen in Ziarat and the arrest of two alleged BLA operatives in Karachi on Tuesday, preceded by deadly violence near Quetta a day earlier, indicate that terrorist groups retain both the capability and intent to challenge the state’s writ.

While security forces responded by killing 15 terrorists, the priority should be to determine whether groups that have traditionally operated independently are now cooperating operationally. Any evidence of tactical collaboration between the banned TTP and separatist outfits such as the BLA would mark a dangerous escalation.

The latest incidents also reinforce concerns that militancy is no longer confined to the remote districts of Balochistan and KP. The foiled plot in Karachi coming soon after the attack on Rangers personnel in the city is a reminder that urban centres could be the next targets.

The state’s counterterrorism strategy must anticipate a broader geographical spread of violence, instead of simply reacting after attacks have taken place. This places renewed emphasis on intelligence. While Pakistan’s security forces have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to neutralise militants once contact is established, preventing attacks before they take place remains the real measure of success.

Better coordination among intelligence agencies, provincial CT agencies, police and the military is critical. Human intelligence, surveillance, forensic capabilities and the ability to identify emerging networks deserve far greater investment if the state is to stay ahead of the terrorist groups. The broader regional dimension cannot be overlooked either.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that these elements enjoy sanctuary inside Afghanistan. Therefore, Islamabad is justified in maintaining pressure on Kabul to ensure that Afghan territory will not be used against Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban’s continued reluctance to act decisively against groups targeting Pakistan remains a central obstacle to regional security. Durable peace cannot be achieved while terrorist organisations retain safe havens across the border.

Our ranking as the world’s most terrorism-affected country reflects the scale of the challenge confronting us. Pakistan’s response must go beyond kinetic operations. Military action remains necessary against armed groups that threaten the state, but it must be complemented by superior intelligence, stronger policing and sustained pressure on Afghanistan to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026