Sharaa seeks French support against Israeli strikes

• Macron offers deeper security cooperation against Islamic State militants

• 18 hurt in twin explosions near hotel hosting French president

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Tuesday that he is counting on an “active French role” to halt Israeli escalations against his country, as two explosions rocked Damascus near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying.

During a joint press conference with his French counterpart, Sharaa condemned “systematic Israeli attacks”, saying, “We are counting on an active French role to stop this escalation and ensure respect for international agreements.”

Speaking on the occasion, President Macron said France was working to redefine its security and military cooperation with Syria, including the potential support of French special forces to fight against so-called Islamic State in the country. “France remains committed to the fight against terrorism in the region,” Macron said. “So we are also ready, within a framework that we are currently redefining, to provide support through our special forces in the fight against terrorism and terrorist groups.” Macron said Paris was also ready to look at possible partnerships to enable the equipping and diversification of Syria’s armed forces.

Twin blasts rock Damascus

Earlier, two explosions took place in Damascus near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying, wounding at least 18 people, on the second day of the French leader’s visit.

AFP journalists heard at least one blast echo through Damascus before seeing a plume of smoke rising near the Four Seasons Hotel, with security forces closing a road and ambulances heading to the scene.

A Syrian security source told AFP that one of the bombs was placed in a dumpster and the other in a vehicle near the Four Seasons Hotel.

The blasts wounded 18 people, including four police officers, Syrian state media said.

The French president had already left the hotel to go to the presidential palace, where an AFP team saw him arrive for a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa.

An AFP photographer near the tourism ministry, opposite the hotel, saw windows damaged by one of the explosions, amid a heavy security presence.

“I saw three traffic police officers injured on the ground, before the area was evacuated and the roads leading to it were closed,” Hamam Hammoud, a 37-year-old employee at a money exchange company, told AFP.

Macron at palace

The blasts came moments before Syrian state television announced Macron’s arrival at the palace.

The French president, the first Western European leader to visit Syria since the fall of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in 2024, would continue his trip, France’s Elysee Palace said.

Macron is meeting with Sharaa to discuss post-war reconstruction and reiterate his call for “unity” and “plurality”, having also met with civil society representatives.

The explosions are the second since Thursday, when 10 people were killed in a bombing in a Damascus cafe.

The French president had postponed announcing the date of his visit to Damascus until his plane landed on Monday, for security reasons.

After the meeting with Sharaa, Macron was scheduled to take part in an “economic forum focusing on Syria’s reconstruction and strategic corridors”.

He is being accompanied by several key economic players including Rodolphe Saade, chief executive of maritime transport giant CMA CGM, and TotalEnergies head Patrick Pouyanne.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026