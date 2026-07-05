E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Ukraine hits St Petersburg oil sites in drone blitz

Agencies Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KYIV: Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on St Petersburg and its surrounding oil infrastructure overnight Saturday, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Russian claims that Moscow had seized the strategically important eastern city of Kostiantynivka as a “lie”.

The drone strikes on Russia’s second-largest city and the surrounding Lenin­grad region are part of Kyiv’s ongoing ca­­mpaign to deepen fuel shortages in Russia.

St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said the city of 6 million was subjected to a “large-scale” attack that struck an oil terminal. He reported no casualties and said the aftermath of the attack had been dealt with.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said a drone struck the area of Vysotsk port, about 170 kilometres nor­thwest of St Petersburg on the Baltic Sea.

Zelensky calls Russian claim of capturing Kostiantynivka a ‘lie’

The port handles oil, grain, coal and liquefied natural gas. Drozdenko noted that 72 drones were shot down over the region, causing minor damage in several settlements.

“Ukraine’s defence forces struck port oil infrastructure that generates revenue for Russia’s war and also hit Kronstadt, an important military target more than 850km from Ukraine’s state border,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

There was no Russian confirmation of a strike on Kronstadt, a major naval base near St Petersburg.

South of St Petersburg, the governor of Pskov region said more than 30 drones had been shot down overnight. He reported minor damage and injuries, including at a factory in the town of Velikiye Luki.

Elsewhere, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk region, as well as the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said that drone strikes had killed one person in each region, with several more wounded.

In the Leningrad region town of Gatchina on Friday, long queues were seen at fuel stations, with some outlets entirely out of fuel.

Meanwhile, Zelensky and the General Staff firmly rejected Russian military claims made to President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Moscow’s forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka.

“Of course, that is not true. It is just another Russian lie, an attempt to generate some kind of a news story,” Zelensky said on X. “If Kostiantynivka were under Russian control, then perhaps Putin would have no problem meeting me there to find a diplomatic way to finally end this war.”

The General Staff stated that Ukrain­ian military units continue to conduct defensive operations within the town.

Kostiantynivka is the southernmost of four key settlements forming a defensive “fortress belt” in the heavily industrialised Donetsk region. Analysts say capturing it would give Russian forces a crucial foothold.

Meanwhile, Russia continued its own bombardments. A Russian attack on a coal enterprise in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region killed one person, injured five miners and caused significant damage on Friday, Ukraine’s major private energy company DTEK said on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, July 5th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe