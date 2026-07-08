E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Services of 89 Gilgit-Baltistan doctors regularised

Jamil Nagri Published Updated
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GILGIT: After assuming the charge of his office on Tuesday, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Min­ister Amjad Hussain signed his first order, regularising services of 89 doctors belonging to GB.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, Hussain said the doctors’ regularisation issue had been pending for a long time.

“In the presence of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto I have signed the summary and feel happy to make services of 89 doctors regular,” the GB chief minister said.

He said the government move will help strengthen health sector in the region and expressed the hope that regularised doctors will perform their duties honestly.

Earlier, the GB chief minister and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari attended a briefing about issues being faced by GB.

The meeting was informed that the recent sudden reduction in subsidised wheat to GB is causing serious wheat crisis in the area and this issue needed to be resolved immediately.

The meeting was further informed that absence of an international airport in GB is a major obstacle to promotion of tourism in the region.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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