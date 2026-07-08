E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Woman throws acid on man in Kasur

Our Correspondent Published Updated
Police said the accused woman was divorced two months after her marriage and was currently working at a departmental store.—Photo credit: Creative Commons
Police said the accused woman was divorced two months after her marriage and was currently working at a departmental store.—Photo credit: Creative Commons
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KASUR: A woman allegedly threw acid on a man over betrayal on Tuesday near village Rangpur, in the limits of the Saddar police station.

Police claimed that accused Rimsha Bibi called Ehsan and asked him to take her to the Rangpur village on his bike. There, she allegedly took out a bottle from her purse and threw acid on him at a deserted place.

The accused, later, escaped from the crime scene, police claimed.

Police said the accused woman was divorced two months after her marriage and was currently working at a departmental store.

Police said that Ehsan of Kot Molvi Abdul Qadir had previously divorced three women and wanted to marry Rimsha Bibi.

Police said that Rimsha Bibi was unaware of the victim’s previous marriages and was shocked when she learnt about the fact and decided to take a revenge.

Police shifted the injured man to the DHQ Hospital from where he was referred to Lahore.

Police claimed that the acid was diluted causing minor wounds.

Police lodged a case against Rimsha Bibi and were investigating the matter.

SUICIDE ATTEMPT: A woman along with her two minor children allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping in to the canal over domestic issue on Tuesday at the Jamber Canal, in the limits of the Phoolnagar Police station.

As per details, Mehwish Bibi (29) was living with her second husband Amjad Ali after her divorce from her first husband Yasin. Ali had refused to accommodate her two children Aziz (8) and Azan (4) from her previous marriage. Over this, she allegedly tried to jump in the Jumber Canal along with her two children after a dispute on the matter with Ali on Tuesday.

Some passersby stopped Mehwish from jumping when they saw the trio at the canal. Later, locals called Rescue 1122 and took them to the Rescue office. On the request of the woman, Rescue officials called Yasin, her first husband, and handed over the children to him.

Local police were looking into the matter.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe