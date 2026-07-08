Woman throws acid on man in Kasur

KASUR: A woman allegedly threw acid on a man over betrayal on Tuesday near village Rangpur, in the limits of the Saddar police station.

Police claimed that accused Rimsha Bibi called Ehsan and asked him to take her to the Rangpur village on his bike. There, she allegedly took out a bottle from her purse and threw acid on him at a deserted place.

The accused, later, escaped from the crime scene, police claimed.

Police said the accused woman was divorced two months after her marriage and was currently working at a departmental store.

Police said that Ehsan of Kot Molvi Abdul Qadir had previously divorced three women and wanted to marry Rimsha Bibi.

Police said that Rimsha Bibi was unaware of the victim’s previous marriages and was shocked when she learnt about the fact and decided to take a revenge.

Police shifted the injured man to the DHQ Hospital from where he was referred to Lahore.

Police claimed that the acid was diluted causing minor wounds.

Police lodged a case against Rimsha Bibi and were investigating the matter.

SUICIDE ATTEMPT: A woman along with her two minor children allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping in to the canal over domestic issue on Tuesday at the Jamber Canal, in the limits of the Phoolnagar Police station.

As per details, Mehwish Bibi (29) was living with her second husband Amjad Ali after her divorce from her first husband Yasin. Ali had refused to accommodate her two children Aziz (8) and Azan (4) from her previous marriage. Over this, she allegedly tried to jump in the Jumber Canal along with her two children after a dispute on the matter with Ali on Tuesday.

Some passersby stopped Mehwish from jumping when they saw the trio at the canal. Later, locals called Rescue 1122 and took them to the Rescue office. On the request of the woman, Rescue officials called Yasin, her first husband, and handed over the children to him.

Local police were looking into the matter.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026