Girl feared drowned after falling from Tushan Beach rocks

KARACHI: An 18-year-old girl is feared drowned after she slipped from the rocks along Tushan Beach, located about 50 kilometres from the city, police and rescue officials said on Tuesday.

Mauripur SHO Aslam Khan said that Nazish, 18, had gone on a picnic with her family to Tushan Beach on Monday night.

She was sitting with her younger sister on rocks overlooking the sea when she lost her footing and fell into the sea. Strong waves swept her away before her family could rescue her.

Rescue teams from the Edhi Foundation and Pakistan Navy continued a search operation until Tuesday evening but had not recovered her body.

The family lives in the nearby Musharraf Colony.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026