Two ‘BLA terrorists’ held

KARACHI: The Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in an intelligence-based operation in the city.

According to a statement, the CTD and an intelligence outfit also recovered four kilogrammes of explosives and a detonator from suspects Mujahid Baloch and Farid Baloch. It said that the duo had planned to “target sensitive installations and the offices of law enforcement agencies”.

“They were trained in a BLA camp in recce and communication. They were living in Karachi under the direction of their commanders, Sajid Baloch and Bashir Zaib,” it said.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026