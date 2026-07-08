Schoolteacher shot dead in Surjani Town

KARACHI: A young teacher at a private school was shot dead in Surjani Town on Tuesday, police said.

Officials identified the deceased as 22-year-old Mudasir Ali, and said he was gunned down by armed assailants near Marakaba Hall, Sector-4-B.

Surjani SHO Sohail Khaskheli said that the victim was a teacher at a private school and also provided tuition.

He had left his home on foot and was on his way to a tuition centre when armed pillion riders emerged in the street and opened fire on him. He sustained critical bullet wounds and died.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The officer said the mother, a widow, was in extreme grief and was not in a position to give a statement to the police. The officer said they are waiting for relatives to initiate formal legal proceedings to ascertain the possible identity and motive of the killers. However, he opined that it appeared that the murder was motivated by some personal enmity.

ASI’s daughter killed after gun goes off

A teenage girl was killed in an “accidental” firing in New Karachi on Tuesday, police said.

New Karachi SHO Shakeel Awan said that the deceased was the daughter of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of traffic police. He said the policeman was leaving for his duty and asked his daughter to bring his pistol. As she went into a room and took out the pistol, a bullet went off and hit her, which proved fatal.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the body was brought at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with a single gunshot to her chest.

Suspect shot dead in ‘encounter’

A suspected robber was gunned down in an alleged encounter in the North Karachi area on Tuesday.

Bilal Colony police received information during patrolling about people being looted by armed robbers near Do Mint Chowrangi. The police rushed to the spot and, in an exchange of fire with the suspects, shot one of them, identified as Faiz Ullah. He was arrested in a wounded condition but died while being taken to a hospital.

His accomplice managed to escape from the spot. One pistol with rounds and a cell phone were recovered from his custody.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026