E-Paper | July 08, 2026

SHCC grants regular licence to Dow Hospital

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KARACHI: The Dow University Hospital has become the first public sector general hospital in Sindh to be awarded a ‘regular licence’ by the Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC).

According to a press release, SHCC Chief Executive Dr Ahsan Qavi formally presented the licence to Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Jehan Ara Hasan at a ceremony held at the Dow International Medical College, Ojha Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Qavi emphasised that licensing is not a process completed overnight; rather, it is a long journey driven by vision, commitment, continuous effort, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

He noted that the award of a regular licence to Sindh’s first public sector general hospital should serve as an inspiring benchmark for other government hospitals.

Referring to recent reports of HIV transmission allegedly linked to the reuse of syringes at Valika Hospital in the SITE area, Dr Qavi remarked that it was difficult to comprehend who was administering used syringes to children.

He pointed out that children are generally treated using cannulas, which are designed for single use and cannot be reused.

He stressed that ethical medical practice cannot simply be taught — it requires personal integrity and professional responsibility. While some unqualified practitioners may appear to observe ethical practices, there are also instances where qualified doctors fail to adhere to professional standards. Ultimately, maintaining quality depends on individual conscience and accountability, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, DUHS VC Prof Nazli Hossain said that maintaining quality requires continuous self-assessment, regular audits, periodic review of institutional policies and an effective grievance redressal system.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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