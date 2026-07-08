Lanjar visits CTD office, vows ‘decisive’ action against terrorism

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and vowed “decisive” action against terrorism.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Alam Odho received the minister. During the visit, CTD DIG Ghulam Azfar Mahesar briefed the Home minister on the department’s ongoing intelligence-based operations against terrorism, operational performance, professional capabilities, future strategy, and the challenges being faced.

The participants reviewed ongoing counterterrorism operations, the use of modern technology, intelligence sharing, forensic capabilities, and measures to further strengthen institutional coordination.

Appreciating the CTD’s professional performance, successful counterterrorism operations, and the courage and commitment of its officers and personnel, Mr Lanjar said that the CTD serves as the province’s frontline force in the fight against terrorism, and that strengthening the department is essential for ensuring lasting peace in Sindh.

He directed the department to immediately submit comprehensive recommendations regarding available resources and additional requirements so that the Sindh government can address its needs on a priority basis.

He directed that intelligence-based operations and inter-agency coordination with federal intelligence institutions be further strengthened to ensure the timely dismantling of every terrorist network.

On the occasion, IGP Odho stated that the Sindh police is combating terrorism on every front with full determination, professionalism, and resolve. He noted that successful operations against terrorist elements are continuing due to effective coordination and timely intelligence sharing with federal intelligence agencies.

The IGP further said that the CTD is effectively pursuing terrorist networks through advanced intelligence, scientific investigation, forensic support, and an integrated operational strategy. He added that efforts are being accelerated to eliminate terrorism by further enhancing the department’s capacity and ensuring the effective utilisation of modern resources.

The meeting was attended by the Additional IG CTD, SSP CTD Operations-I, SSP CTD Operations-II, and other senior police officers.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026