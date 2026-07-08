Police claim foiling buglary at Mohenjo Daro after catching suspect

LARKANA: Police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled burglary of Mohejo Daro artefacts planned to be committed by some “international and inter-provincial smuggling gang in league with some locals”.

Giving details of police action in this regard, a spokesman for the Larkana DIG said that a suspect was arrested and evidence regarding the burglary plot was seized from him. Some illegal weapons were also recovered from his possession, he said.

The spokesman said that the arrest was made upon a tip-off given by a federal civil intelligence agency. The Jacobabad police carried out a successful operation and arrested Syed Lal Shah, son of Sardar Shah, a resident of Naushahro Gandawa, a locality falling in the limits of Jhal Magsi, Balochistan, the spokesman said, adding that the suspect appeared to an operative of an inter-provincial gang of smugglers who use to trade in stolen antiquities. Lal Shah was arrested from a place along Mamal Link Road, he said.

The “evidence” recovered from his possession was thoroughly examined during the initial investigation.

Quote suspect as disclosing his links with international network of antiquities smuggling

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly disclosed that he had been associated with a network involved in carrying out surveys of valuable antiquities at various historical sites in the country. The network used to steal and smuggle the stolen antiquities, the suspect was quoted as telling the investigators.

According to the spokesman, the suspect had recently surveyed valuable antiquities put on display at Mohenjo Daro and planned a robbery in league with his associates. Some local individuals were also involved in the plot in order to facilitate theft of antiquities and smuggling them abroad via Balochistan, he added.

According to initial information, the suspect is linked to an international network that has been active in smuggling out valuable antiquities and rare historical artefacts from various regions of Pakistan. In the light of the recovered evidence and the ongoing investigation, action is also being intensified against the suspect’s other associates and facilitators to bust the network, the spokesman said.

Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab Pathan has decided to issue appreciation letters to the Jacobabad SSP, CIA In-charge, Shaheen Force and the IT Branch.

Talking to Dawn, Jacobabad SSP retired Capt Faizan Ali confirmed that the suspect had carried out a survey of Mohenjo Daro and the antiquities put on display at the site. During investigation, relevant photographs of the site were recovered from his possession. It was a joint action carried out by police and intelligence agencies, he said.

He said while the investigation into the matter was underway, two FIRs had been registered at the Saddar police station.

The FIR No.178/2026 was lodged by SI Yar Mohammed Lashari on behalf of the state under Section 401 of the PPC and Section 25-SAA, 2013. The complainant said that through secrete information, it was learnt that Lal Shah had prepared a plan to steal artefacts from Mohenjo Daro with the help of his associates.

The suspect was standing along Mamal Road, waiting for his associates to come and accompany him to Mohenjo Daro for committing the crime when was netted, the complainant said.

The Jacobabad SSP shared the other FIR with Dawn which pertained to the recovery of a Kalashnikov-like rifle, live bullets and a magazine from the suspect.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026