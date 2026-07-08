Rs6.301 billion HMC budget approved amid pandemonium

HYDERABAD: Mayor Kashif Shoro presented a Rs6.301 billion budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) on Tuesday against the proposed expenditures of around Rs6.3 billion.

The Rs671, 947 surplus budget of the HMC was passed during a five-and-a-half-hour session marred by rowdy scenes. The fiscal plan, the final budget under the incumbent HMC leadership, includes a Rs1.69 billion development portfolio. Deputy Mayor Saghir Qureshi was conspicuously absent.

The HMC expects to receive Rs4.765 billion as its share of the Octroi Zila Tax (OZT), alongside a special Rs605 million grant-in-aid.

Additional income sources include Rs84.554 million for commutation, gratuity and family pension liabilities, Rs77.150 million in internal earnings, Rs13.915 million in fees and Rs30 million in rents. The corporation’s receivables stand at Rs18.530 million.

Figures show a Rs671,947 surplus amount; proceedings marred by rowdy scenes

On the expenditure side, establishment charges are calculated at Rs3.150 billion, including Rs912.095 million for staff salaries. Contractor liabilities account for Rs358.351 million, with an additional Rs60 million carried over from 2025–26. Pension and gratuity liabilities for Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) stand at Rs50.104 million, disaster management is allocated Rs555 million, and Rs16.600 million is set aside for grants and scholarships. Arrears owed to the HMC from advertising contracts, sanitation taxes, and other fees total Rs1.85 billion.

Of the development funds, Rs320 million is earmarked for ongoing schemes, including municipal building repairs, road patchwork, and street light maintenance. The breakdown for the Rs1.69 billion in new development works includes Rs200 million for street lighting, Rs60 million for road patchwork, Rs140 million for a pedestrian bridge, and Rs40 million for footpaths and green belts. A further Rs1.25 billion is reserved as an additional amount for self-financed new development schemes.

In his budget speech, Mayor Shoro stated that the development funds would cover projects linked to the Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC). He announced the formation of member committees to oversee these sites, adding that an extra Rs150 million had been allocated for schemes proposed by council members.

The session grew tense during the opposition’s response. Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) appeared divided. PTI member Babu Ilyas praised the mayor’s performance, drawing criticism from colleague Nawab Khan, who alleged Mr Ilyas had reached an “understanding” with the mayor during a late-night meeting.

PTI’s Shakeeb Kaimkhani argued that Latifabad and the City areas were being ignored, complaining of sewage-contaminated drinking water. He also referenced Huma Naqvi, a local PPP digital media head who reportedly inspects development works on the mayor’s behalf. A shouting match ensued when PPP’s Zubair Siddiqui insulted jailed PTI leader Imran Khan, forcing the mayor to restore order. Jamaat-i-Islami’s Afaq Nasr complained that he had not received a physical copy of the budget, asserting that low recovery rates actually pointed to a Rs2 billion deficit.

Further pandemonium erupted when PTI’s Arzoo Mughal made an offensive remark regarding the mayor and Ms Naqvi, claiming she was bypassed in her own union committee for road projects. The mayor reacted angrily, ordering her microphone to be switched off. The chair also expunged her remarks.

Despite the disruptions, the mayor broke protocol during the post-lunch session by allowing and unanimously passing numerous member resolutions for various local works.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026