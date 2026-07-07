Fresh tanker attacks send oil prices higher

Oil prices have jumped after three tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz in the past 24 hours, AFP reports.

“Crude oil rose by more than 2 per cent after renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz reignited concerns over global energy supplies and cast doubt on the durability of the US-Iran agreement,” says Axel Rudolph, chief technical analyst at investing and trading platform IG.

As of 1530 GMT, both Brent North Sea Crude and West Texas Intermediate have risen by 1pc, at $72 a barrel and $69 a barrel, respectively.