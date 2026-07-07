Trump calls Italy's Meloni a 'nice person' but blames her for not helping with Iran

US President Donald Trump has called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “nice person” but criticised her for failing to help in the conflict with Iran, his latest remarks in a diplomatic dispute that is straining bilateral ties, Reuters reports.

Trump said his relationship with Meloni “became a little bad because she refused to help us” with Iran.

“She refused to get involved so it soured my relationship with her a little bit. But I like her. I think she’s a nice person, actually. But I think she made a mistake,” Trump told reporters in Turkiye where he is attending a Nato summit.