Iranian lawmaker warns against any unilateral action in Strait of Hormuz

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has issued the warning after reports of an attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman, according to AlJazeera.

According to the IRIB state broadcaster, Boroujerdi said that “any action in the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Iran is doomed to failure”.

He insisted on Iran’s control of the waterway, saying the decision was “made at the highest levels of the system” and influenced by the US-Israel’s latest war against the country.

“The law on the management of the Strait of Hormuz will also be approved by the parliamentarians at the earliest opportunity, and the relevant bodies will be obliged to fully implement its provisions,” Boroujerdi says.

He adds that Iran “pursues any action related to the Strait of Hormuz within the framework of its national interests and security”.