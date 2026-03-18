E-Paper | March 18, 2026

‘Man killed in encounter identified as BLA terrorist’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday claimed to have identified one of the four suspects killed during an alleged encounter in Shah Latif Town on February 17 as Sohail Baloch alias Girg Baloch.

In a statement, the CTD claimed that he was associated with the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and was involved in multiple acts of terrorism including the last year’s Jaffer Express attack.

“He had prepared and sent five suicide bombers who took part in the deadly attack on Jaffar Express on March 11, 2025. He was also involved in the targeted killing of Panjgur Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch in 2024,” the statement added.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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