At least 108 vessels crossed Strait of Hormuz between 3-5 July, says data analyst company

A total of 108 vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz between 3 and 5 July, AlJazeera reports, citing data analyst company, Kpler.

In a post on social media platform X, the data tracking company says that traffic was “slightly weighted east to west and remained spread across predominantly Iranian and Omani routes”.

“While some crossings continued among IMO (International Maritime Organisation) and Dark/Unknown routes. This shows continued operations but fragmented routing patterns and cautious behavior,” it says.

“Sanctioned vessel activity was also present, with 14 crossings recorded. While the Strait remained open, a sizeable Dark/Unknown Route share and end-June IMO-confirmed attacks suggest that security, routing and insurance risks remain elevated,” it adds.