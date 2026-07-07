Ufone, Telenor seek rebranding after merger

ISLAMABAD: The new management of Ufone-Telenor Pakistan has decided to rebrand the merged telecom company and has filed an application with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in this regard, it emerged on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Telenor Pakistan was formally amalgamated into Pak Telecom Mobile Ltd (PTML) — the legal name for Ufone — after final approval by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Sources in Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) confirmed that the name of the new merged company would be “e&”, signifying that the merged telecom entity is under UAE-based state-owned company Etisalat.

PTCL had already written a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) seeking a new brand name for the merged company, while the telecom regulator responded that a notification from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was required regarding the names of the directors of the merged entity.

Similarly, the PTA had also responded to a letter written by PTML regarding the registration of the new brand, directing the company that an SECP notification was essential.

“Ufone is a brand of Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML), and as Telenor Pakistan has been amalgamated into it, there could be a change in PTML directors,” said an official of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications, adding that a notification regarding any change or no change in the board had to be issued by the SECP.

The letter available with Dawn shows that the PTA directed PTML that the launch and advertising of any new brand could not be carried out without an SECP notification.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026